Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $1.39 Million Stake in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 166,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Alight were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALIT. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alight by 616.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,799,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990,518 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alight by 500.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,138,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282,526 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alight by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,604,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828,903 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Alight by 594.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,960,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,981,000 after buying an additional 2,533,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permian Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Alight in the 1st quarter valued at $21,890,000. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alight Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ALIT opened at $9.34 on Thursday. Alight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $10.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Alight had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $942.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.38 million. Equities research analysts expect that Alight, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alight from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Alight from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alight currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Insider Transactions at Alight

In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $248,780,698.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,713.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alight Company Profile

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

