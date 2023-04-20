Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $1.41 Million Stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,860,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 601,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,820,000 after acquiring an additional 38,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 45,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 15,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HP opened at $37.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $54.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.30 and a 200-day moving average of $44.78. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.65.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.30. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 69.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HP shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $72.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

