Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $1.45 Million Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 76.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,812 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 12,084 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,132,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in SEA by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,749 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in SEA by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,913 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in SEA by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,835 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SE shares. HSBC upped their target price on SEA from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on SEA from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on SEA from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on SEA from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.13.

SEA stock opened at $81.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.95. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $40.67 and a 52-week high of $107.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.07 and a beta of 1.71.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $1.47. SEA had a negative return on equity of 26.25% and a negative net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

