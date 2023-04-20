Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $1.46 Million Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,297 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 34,728 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 66.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in NetApp by 6.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,741 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in NetApp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in NetApp by 41.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 28,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in NetApp during the first quarter valued at approximately $465,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 44,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,774.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 44,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,774.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $296,415.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,895,386.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,448. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NetApp Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NetApp from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NetApp from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.05.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $66.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.08 and a twelve month high of $79.89. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.51 and its 200 day moving average is $65.42.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 103.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.42%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Stories

