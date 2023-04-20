Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,429 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 24.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,457 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 33.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,096 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 11,796 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,696 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 8.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,012 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 6.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,207 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.83.

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $58.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.15 and its 200 day moving average is $54.08. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $40.67 and a twelve month high of $65.71.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The life sciences company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.57 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $214,719.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $100,056.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,334.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $214,719.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of regenerative tissue technologies and neurological solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians. It operates under the Codman Specialty Surgical (CSS) and Tissue Technologies (TT) segments. The CSS segment includes technologies and instrumentation used for neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology.

