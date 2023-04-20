Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $1.52 Million Holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,875 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 94,975 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CX. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in CEMEX by 8.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 255,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 19,051 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in CEMEX by 164.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 23,725 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in CEMEX by 58.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CEMEX by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,277,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,789,000 after purchasing an additional 270,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in CEMEX by 85.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,554,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,222,000 after purchasing an additional 714,085 shares during the last quarter. 28.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CX has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on CEMEX from $5.20 to $5.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CEMEX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

Shares of CX opened at $5.90 on Thursday. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average of $4.64.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The construction company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

CEMEX SAB de CV operates as a global construction materials company. It offers cement, ready-mixconcrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) and South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C).

