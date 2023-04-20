Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $1.56 Million Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 166.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 127,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,581 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,714,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,678,000 after purchasing an additional 863,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,085,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,242,000 after purchasing an additional 882,556 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,079 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,425,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,519,000 after purchasing an additional 204,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 13.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,713,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,019,000 after purchasing an additional 677,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.29.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE NCLH opened at $13.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $23.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.16). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 286.66% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Equities analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

