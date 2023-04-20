Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JLL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $243.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $133.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.17.

NYSE JLL opened at $137.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $132.48 and a 12 month high of $238.44.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by ($0.11). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle



Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

