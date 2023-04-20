Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $1.71 Million Stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 94,198 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,254 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 3.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in América Móvil by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,722 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 41,636 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in América Móvil by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,304 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 490,957 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,384,000 after acquiring an additional 43,435 shares in the last quarter. 5.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. HSBC cut shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

AMX stock opened at $21.12 on Thursday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $22.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.88.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 18.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia).

