Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $1.78 Million Stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 73.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,151 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 92,845 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 187.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 35.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 249.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

LITE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Lumentum from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. B. Riley cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Lumentum from $70.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on Lumentum from $57.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $46.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $96.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.34 and its 200-day moving average is $57.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.59, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.13 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 1.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

