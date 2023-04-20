Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in HF Sinclair by 2,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $190,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,853,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,677,255.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,859 shares in the company, valued at $9,336,780.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $190,360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,853,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,677,255.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DINO shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Cowen lowered shares of HF Sinclair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of HF Sinclair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

Shares of DINO stock opened at $45.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.53 and a 200-day moving average of $54.01. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.09. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $34.90 and a one year high of $66.19.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.62). HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.14%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

See Also

