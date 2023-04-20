Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $1.86 Million Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Wingstop by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $420,864,000 after purchasing an additional 51,296 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Wingstop by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,751,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,506,000 after purchasing an additional 59,529 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Wingstop by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $116,685,000 after purchasing an additional 11,514 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Wingstop by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 681,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Wingstop by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 504,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,186,000 after buying an additional 12,130 shares in the last quarter.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of WING opened at $187.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.89, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.08. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.67 and a 52 week high of $193.74.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.18. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on WING shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Wingstop from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Wingstop from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $187,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Wingstop news, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $149,307.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,639 shares in the company, valued at $630,311.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $187,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Profile

(Get Rating)

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.