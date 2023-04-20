Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BFAM. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,032,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,545,000 after buying an additional 572,129 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,183,000 after purchasing an additional 340,088 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,619,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,293,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,528,000 after purchasing an additional 220,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 287,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,120,000 after purchasing an additional 146,196 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.57.

Shares of BFAM opened at $78.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.55 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.16 and a 200-day moving average of $71.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.19 and a 52 week high of $135.28.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

