Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLF. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 205.8% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 79,300.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $48.41 on Thursday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $55.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.36. The stock has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.541 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

Featured Stories

