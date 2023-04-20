Natixis Advisors L.P. Lowers Holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 146,623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Embraer were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Embraer by 241.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 23.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Embraer by 268.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 9,562 shares during the last quarter. 37.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Embraer from $11.75 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Embraer in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Embraer from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Embraer from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

ERJ opened at $16.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.11. Embraer S.A. has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $16.75.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). Embraer had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Embraer S.A. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

