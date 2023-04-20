Natixis Advisors L.P. Lowers Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,379 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,168,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $498,147,000 after buying an additional 25,761 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,240,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,550,000 after buying an additional 39,072 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,808,000 after buying an additional 13,456 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in FTI Consulting by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 431,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,465,000 after buying an additional 206,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in FTI Consulting by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 381,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,188,000 after buying an additional 40,426 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.77, for a total value of $375,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,056,082.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 14,576 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total transaction of $2,696,997.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,194,419.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.77, for a total value of $375,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,056,082.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,187 shares of company stock worth $12,795,055 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTI Consulting Stock Down 2.3 %

Several analysts have weighed in on FCN shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on FTI Consulting in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th.

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $197.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.85. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.09 and a 52-week high of $205.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $774.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.82 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting Profile

(Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Featured Articles

