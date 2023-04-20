Natixis Advisors L.P. Makes New $1.79 Million Investment in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 70,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 77,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 3.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 89.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Price Performance

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $21.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.65 and a 200 day moving average of $24.10. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $40.15.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.32%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CUZ. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho lowered Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

Insider Activity at Cousins Properties

In other Cousins Properties news, EVP John S. Mccoll sold 36,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $921,786.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,814 shares in the company, valued at $768,193.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

