Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 1,187 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PIPR. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 44.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 15.3% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 105.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total value of $761,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,307,029.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

NYSE PIPR opened at $139.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.38. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52-week low of $102.60 and a 52-week high of $162.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.55.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $390.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.26 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.85 per share. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on PIPR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

Further Reading

