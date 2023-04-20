Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 5,468 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,004 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Perficient were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Perficient by 322.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Perficient during the third quarter valued at $90,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Perficient by 41.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,692 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advent Capital Management DE bought a new stake in Perficient during the third quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $715,077.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 133,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,668,129.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Stock Performance

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $67.97 on Thursday. Perficient, Inc. has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $113.74. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.14 and a 200-day moving average of $70.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $232.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.73 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 33.83% and a net margin of 11.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perficient from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Perficient from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, National Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

