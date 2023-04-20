Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 6,707 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,028 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,707 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,913,000. Boston Partners grew its position in JD.com by 282.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 80,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 59,387 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in JD.com by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 329.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 79,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 61,364 shares during the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JD. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

JD stock opened at $37.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $68.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.10. The company has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a PE ratio of 41.69 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. JD.com’s payout ratio is 67.42%.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

