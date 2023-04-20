Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in WestRock by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WestRock by 3.6% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of WestRock by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 47,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of WestRock by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WestRock alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.57.

WestRock Stock Performance

NYSE:WRK opened at $30.83 on Thursday. WestRock has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $54.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.67.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 10.53%. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 35.03%.

WestRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.