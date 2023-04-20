Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stock Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,442 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1,501.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ITCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.92.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $62.16 on Thursday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $63.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 1.15.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.17. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 102.37% and a negative return on equity of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $87.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 242.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,735. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 53,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $2,689,225.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 278,827 shares of company stock worth $13,226,937 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

