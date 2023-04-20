Natixis Advisors L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,729 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.81.

In other Chart Industries news, VP Gerald F. Vinci bought 300 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $119.28 per share, with a total value of $35,784.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $35,784. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Gerald F. Vinci purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $119.28 per share, with a total value of $35,784.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $35,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.01 per share, for a total transaction of $525,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,067 shares in the company, valued at $637,095.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,875 shares of company stock valued at $836,825. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

GTLS stock opened at $128.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.41. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.44 and a 52 week high of $242.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.34 and its 200 day moving average is $129.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.46.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $441.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

