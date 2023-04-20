Natixis Advisors L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CYTK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,741,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,760,000 after buying an additional 1,751,405 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,569,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $705,918,000 after buying an additional 1,156,696 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,093,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,978,000 after buying an additional 595,708 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 689.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 599,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,032,000 after buying an additional 523,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,504,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,971,000 after purchasing an additional 307,394 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.21.

In other news, CAO Robert Wong sold 3,004 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $135,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,985. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Cytokinetics news, CAO Robert Wong sold 3,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $135,180.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,985. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $499,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,796,092.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 67,238 shares of company stock valued at $2,552,589 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $37.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.43. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $32.96 and a 52-week high of $55.80. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.23). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 1,401.63% and a negative net margin of 410.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

