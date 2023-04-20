Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 154,372 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) by 78.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,136 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 154,372 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KB. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,393,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in KB Financial Group by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,297,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,132,000 after buying an additional 384,698 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,530,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 600,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,344,000 after buying an additional 278,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 452.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 324,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,772,000 after acquiring an additional 265,488 shares in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on KB. Bank of America dropped their price target on KB Financial Group from $55.38 to $46.15 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

KB Financial Group Stock Up 0.7 %

About KB Financial Group

KB opened at $37.34 on Thursday. KB Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.51. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

(Get Rating)

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.