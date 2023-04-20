Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 32,630 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,630 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,676,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,614,000 after acquiring an additional 200,259 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 22.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,030,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872,640 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,045 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 14.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,105,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 19.2% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,015,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,470,000 after buying an additional 1,288,796 shares during the last quarter.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $9.46 on Thursday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $8.67 and a 52-week high of $26.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.94 million. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Insider Transactions at Elanco Animal Health

In other Elanco Animal Health news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 15,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

See Also

