Natixis Advisors L.P. Takes $1.56 Million Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 126,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PMT. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,841.3% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 573,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after purchasing an additional 544,018 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,253,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,609,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,746,000 after acquiring an additional 460,177 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,453,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,121,000 after acquiring an additional 305,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.57.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE PMT opened at $12.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.44. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -126.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Marianne Sullivan purchased 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $138,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Marianne Sullivan purchased 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $138,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Doug Jones sold 17,559 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $237,222.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,049.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 13,475 shares of company stock valued at $181,713 and sold 20,765 shares valued at $279,988. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.