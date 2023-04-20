Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,043 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,033 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 9,818 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter valued at about $366,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,462,000 after purchasing an additional 81,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.15.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:BNS opened at $51.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $61.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $45.26 and a twelve month high of $70.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.36.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 17.03%. Analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.774 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

