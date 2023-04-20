Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Stock Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,791 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 8.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 23.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 104.6% during the third quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 51.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after buying an additional 22,614 shares during the period. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 3.1% during the third quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

BC opened at $85.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.53. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $61.89 and a twelve month high of $93.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 37.56%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 17.80%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $649,196.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,660,061.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $504,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,922.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $649,196.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,660,061.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,234 shares of company stock worth $1,167,542 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on BC. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.69.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

