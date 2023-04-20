NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,702 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in NBT Bancorp by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in NBT Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $769,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in NBT Bancorp by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,742,000. 55.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NBT Bancorp

In related news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley purchased 2,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.50 per share, with a total value of $88,935.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 21,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,146. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NBT Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $33.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.00. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.05 and a 1-year high of $48.68.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.07). NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $133.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.92 million. Equities research analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

NBT Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NBTB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of NBT Bancorp from $42.00 to $37.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of NBT Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of NBT Bancorp from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

