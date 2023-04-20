NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised NetEase from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on NetEase from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NetEase from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.80.

NTES opened at $91.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.50. NetEase has a 52-week low of $53.09 and a 52-week high of $108.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.69 and its 200-day moving average is $78.24.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 20.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that NetEase will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.52%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in NetEase by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in NetEase by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 2.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

