Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $410.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $400.00 to $410.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Benchmark reiterated a sell rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Netflix from $305.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $347.44.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Down 3.2 %

Netflix stock opened at $323.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $379.43.

Insider Activity

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Club Bank GFN increased its position in shares of Netflix by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Netflix by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 310,220 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $91,478,000 after purchasing an additional 84,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.