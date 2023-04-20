Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Raised to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $390.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $350.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NFLX. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $347.44.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $323.12 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $327.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $379.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Activity at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Netflix will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after buying an additional 84,179 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.