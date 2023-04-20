NetScientific (LON:NSCI) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $73.24

NetScientific plc (LON:NSCI – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 73.24 ($0.91) and traded as high as GBX 80.70 ($1.00). NetScientific shares last traded at GBX 78 ($0.97), with a volume of 38,766 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 73.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 66.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.03 million, a P/E ratio of -709.09 and a beta of 1.64.

NetScientific plc is a venture capital firm specializing in seed, early and mid stage investments. The firm focuses to invest in sustainability, technology, transformative biomedical and healthcare technologies focusing on digital health, diagnostics, and therapeutics sectors. It also prefers to invest in companies that significantly improve the health and well-being of people with chronic diseases.

