Network International (OTCMKTS:NWITY) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Network International (OTCMKTS:NWITY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Network International from GBX 450 ($5.57) to GBX 420 ($5.20) in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays cut shares of Network International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Get Network International alerts:

Network International Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NWITY opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. Network International has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $4.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.55.

About Network International

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions, which include payment solutions, such as N-Genius payment device, N-Genius mini payment device, and On-the-Go payment device; retail integrated and hospitality solutions; and N-Genius online, buy now pay later, and DPO pay online payment solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Network International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Network International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.