New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 155,070 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 95.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 317,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,070 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $13,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HOG. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 9,840.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 784,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,640,000 after purchasing an additional 776,727 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,684,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,855,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,368,000 after purchasing an additional 320,390 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,591,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,001,000 after purchasing an additional 296,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 247.1% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 389,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,580,000 after purchasing an additional 277,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Harley-Davidson

In other Harley-Davidson news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $112,330.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,630.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Shares of HOG opened at $37.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.56 and its 200-day moving average is $42.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.21. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $918.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.38.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Stories

