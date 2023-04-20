New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 16,230 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,230 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $12,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 1,068.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in MaxLinear by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in MaxLinear during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear stock opened at $31.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $53.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.88.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. MaxLinear had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The business had revenue of $290.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MaxLinear news, insider James Lougheed sold 115,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $4,723,558.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,921 shares in the company, valued at $159,741.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MXL shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on MaxLinear in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

