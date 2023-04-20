New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 19,088 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 445,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,088 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $13,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 79,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 28,097 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 30.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 63,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 14,829 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 112.2% in the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 24,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 37.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.69.

SPR opened at $30.87 on Thursday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.14 and a 12-month high of $48.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.64.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.15). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 365.67% and a negative net margin of 10.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.84) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

