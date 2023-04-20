New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 2,977 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,049 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kirby were worth $12,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KEX. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the third quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Kirby in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Kirby in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirby during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Kurt A. Niemietz sold 750 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total value of $55,672.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 675 shares in the company, valued at $50,105.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $217,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,006 shares in the company, valued at $6,087,914.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt A. Niemietz sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total transaction of $55,672.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,105.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,316 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,789. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Kirby from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Kirby from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kirby in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Kirby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Kirby stock opened at $68.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.26. Kirby Co. has a one year low of $55.03 and a one year high of $76.34.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Kirby had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $730.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Corp. is a tank barge operator, which engages in transporting bulk liquid products. It transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals. It operates through Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services segments. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation by United States flagged vessels principally of liquid cargoes throughout the United States inland waterway system.

