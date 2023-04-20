New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 68,900 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 571,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $12,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 192.4% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1,817.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $19.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $27.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.36.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 62.09% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $135.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.53%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.21%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Argus lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.28.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

