New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 6,901 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $12,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 8,175.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

INSP has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $271.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.67.

NYSE:INSP opened at $263.58 on Thursday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.74 and a 52 week high of $282.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $251.47 and its 200-day moving average is $234.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.72 and a beta of 1.44.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $137.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.75 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CTO John Rondoni sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total value of $875,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,591 shares in the company, valued at $2,900,068.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 2,619 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.05, for a total transaction of $720,355.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,686.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO John Rondoni sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total value of $875,700.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,900,068.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,119 shares of company stock worth $5,153,856 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

