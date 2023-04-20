New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 7,295 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 182,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,295 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $13,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $1,149,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 183,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,486,000 after acquiring an additional 17,860 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $1,057,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNFP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.63.

Shares of PNFP opened at $56.25 on Thursday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $89.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.34.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $401.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.58 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,476. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total transaction of $1,773,447.84. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 302,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,165,969.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,171 shares of company stock valued at $2,019,695 over the last 90 days. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

