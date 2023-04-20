New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 237,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $13,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 44,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 29,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. City State Bank increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 69,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 47,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.30.

Alliant Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

Alliant Energy stock opened at $55.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.33 and a 200 day moving average of $53.70. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $65.26.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.67 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 16.32%. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.30%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

See Also

