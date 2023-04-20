New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 281,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,190 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $11,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GXO. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 186.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in GXO Logistics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GXO opened at $52.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.49. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $65.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 13.12%. Analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GXO shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

About GXO Logistics

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

