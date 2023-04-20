New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $13,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 111,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,107,000 after buying an additional 19,662 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

RHP stock opened at $91.49 on Thursday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.46 and a 52 week high of $101.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.85.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.58%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RHP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.80.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

(Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.