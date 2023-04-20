New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Position in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 341,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $12,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,285,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,621,000 after purchasing an additional 194,067 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 27.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,066,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,978,000 after buying an additional 441,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 20.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,322,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,780,000 after buying an additional 227,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Golden Entertainment by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 692,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 430,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,035,000 after acquiring an additional 40,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Golden Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $42.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.35. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $55.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.25). Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $279.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.51 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GDEN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Golden Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Golden Entertainment news, COO Stephen Arcana sold 11,328 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $475,889.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,478,806.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Golden Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the following segments: Distributed Gaming and Casinos. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery, convenience and liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.