New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 262,305 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $11,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 115.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 17.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded PulteGroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PulteGroup from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on PulteGroup from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.21.

PulteGroup Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $62.44 on Thursday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $62.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.08.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.77%.

Insider Activity at PulteGroup

In other PulteGroup news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $295,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,688,536.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 87,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,047.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,739 shares of company stock worth $2,845,149 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.