New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 496,694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 8,151 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Gentex were worth $13,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Gentex by 92.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $238,436,000 after buying an additional 3,925,355 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 16.6% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,284,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $212,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,243 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 4,100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 694,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,429,000 after buying an additional 678,084 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,070,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,917,000 after buying an additional 479,511 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Gentex by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,446,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,532,000 after buying an additional 404,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $199,349.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,803.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $35,285.22. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 36,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,760.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $199,349.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,803.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,643 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,188. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gentex Trading Down 0.8 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GNTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Gentex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $26.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.43. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Gentex had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $493.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Gentex Profile

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. It operates through the Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

Recommended Stories

