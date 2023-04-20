New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 1,058 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 99,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in RLI were worth $13,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in RLI by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of RLI by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of RLI by 1.0% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 2.7% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in RLI by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLI Price Performance

RLI opened at $134.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.04. RLI Corp. has a 1 year low of $100.96 and a 1 year high of $140.69.

RLI Cuts Dividend

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $360.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.92 million. RLI had a net margin of 34.36% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

Insider Transactions at RLI

In other RLI news, Director Michael E. Angelina bought 213 shares of RLI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $131.41 per share, with a total value of $27,990.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,089.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on RLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of RLI from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

Further Reading

