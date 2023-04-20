New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 10,941 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,941 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $12,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 13,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in DocuSign by 4.8% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in DocuSign by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on DocuSign from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.93.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $116,357.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,248.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $53.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.31. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $101.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of -108.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.99.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

